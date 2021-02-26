Listen: Nolan Says Ireland Will Likely Record Higher Than Anticipated Covid 19 Cases During Early March.

Professor Philip Nolan says Ireland will likely record higher Covid cases than previously expected during the first week of March.

NPHET yesterday reported 613 new cases of the virus, of whom 23 are in Kildare, as well as 35 deaths across Ireland.

The number of people in public hospitals with the virus dropped to 585 last night, with 141 in ICUs.

Last week, NPHET said Ireland could record between 400 and 500 cases per day by next week.

But Professor Philip Nolan, President of Maynooth University and Chairs of NPET modelling group, says the actual number will likely be higher.

File image: RollingNews