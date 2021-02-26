Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Nolan Says Ireland Will Likely Record Higher Than Anticipated Covid 19 Cases During Early March.

: 26/02/2021 - 09:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
philip_nolan_covid_briefing_21_05_20_rollingnews.jpg

Professor Philip Nolan says Ireland will likely record higher Covid cases than previously expected during the first week of March.

NPHET yesterday reported 613 new cases of the virus, of whom 23 are in Kildare,  as well as 35 deaths across Ireland.

The number of people in public hospitals with the virus dropped to 585 last night, with 141 in ICUs.

Last week, NPHET said Ireland could record between 400 and 500 cases per day by next week.

But Professor Philip Nolan, President of Maynooth University and Chairs of NPET modelling group, says the actual number will likely be higher.

philipnolan.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!