Gardai are looking for information on a Black Hyundai i30 found burnt out near a shooting in Dublin's south inner city.

A 17 year-old boy is still in a serious condition in hospital after he was shot a number of times on Eugene Street on Wednesday night.

It happened while he was in the back of a taxi.

Local Sinn Fein councillor Maire Devine says it's important anyone with information contacts gardai:

File image: Burned-out car found near the scene of the shooting/RollingNews