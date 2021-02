The Department of Education has told schools not to run mock exams as part of the calculated grades process for the Leaving Cert.

It says the grades will be based on a teacher's estimated mark and national standardisation.

Students who opt to sit the exams in June will have fewer questions to answer - but the duration of the tests won't be shortened.

Reuban Murray, from the Irish Second Level Students Union, says it's welcome mocks are off the agenda.

File image: RollingNews