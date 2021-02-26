Kildare Today

Listen: All Direct Provision Centres To Close By The End Of 2024.

: 26/02/2021 - 09:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
roderic_ogorman_29_06_2020_rollingnews.jpg

 

All direct provision centres will close in the next four years - abolishing a system set up in 1999.

In a white paper published today, the Department of Equality says the current system will come to an end in 2024.

From then, asylum-seekers will stay in a reception centre for a maximum of four months, before getting housed in the community.

Minister for Equality, Roderic O'Gorman, says direct-provision centres will shut on a phased basis between now and December 2024.

asylum.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

The Irish Refugee Council says the plan can be realised over the next four years.

But chief executive Nick Henderson says it will be difficult to find enough housing as a substitute for direct provision centres.

asylumadd.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

 

File image: Roderic O'Gorman/RollingNews

