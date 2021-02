One in every 77 people in the centre of Galway city tested positive for Covid-19 in the space of two weeks.

The local electoral area has the highest 14-day incidence rate in the country.

It was 1,292 per 100,000 people on Monday - over five times the national average.

Galway city councillor Martina O'Connor says it's partly down to cases in NUI Galway, and is urging students to be cautious.

