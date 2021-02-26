Man Jailed For 16 Years For Raping His Girlfriend's 6 Month Old Niece.

A 58-year-old Tipperary man has been jailed for sixteen years for raping his girlfriend’s six-month old niece.

He was caught after someone anonymously handed a memory card into gardaí with videos of the abuse and a note asking them to arrest "this monster".

He was also sentenced for producing sexually explicit images of four other children, aged between five and twelve, in 2019.

The court heard the father-of-five, who can’t be named to protect the identities of the children, showed a lack of empathy for what he did.

