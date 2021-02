An open community forum for young people in Kildare is being established.

Its aimed at boosting awareness of, and engagement with, local government.

It will run alongside the established Kildare Comhairle na nÓg, and, its hoped, will involve schools and community groups.

Green Party Cllr., Vanessa Liston, says this could be a very valuable organisation.

Cllr. Liston joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today.

Stock image: Pixabay