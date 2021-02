The Gulf Stream, which has a significant effect on Ireland's climate, is at it's weakest strength in 1,000 years, due to global warming.

The Gulf Stream is part of the larger global-scale ocean conveyor belt, driven by differences in temperature and salt content.

The current is responsible for bringing warmer weather to Europe.

Scientists are warning any further weakening could cause damaging storms across Ireland, as well as heatwaves and rising sea levels.

Image: NASA