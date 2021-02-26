K Drive

KCC Warns Of 2 Week Delays In Processing HAP Applications.

: 26/02/2021 - 15:17
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kcc_logo_badge.jpeg

Kildare County Council is warning of delays in processing Housing Assistance Payments.

Under HAP tenants source their own accommodation from private landlords, within specific rental cost limits.

KCC pays rent on their behalf to landlords, and the tenant pays a contribution to the local authority.

It says its "Housing Dept team is busy processing the volume of applications for Housing Assistance Payment"

The council currently has a 2 week response time but says it will "respond to all applicants."  

 

