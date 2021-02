Kildare Gardai have impounded a tractor driving on the M7 last night.

Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped the vehicle, which was towing a trailer and being driven at 41km/h.

It was found the driver was an unaccompanied learner.

The tractor was taxed for agricultural use and the trailer was not licensed.

Fines and penalty points have also been issued.

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana