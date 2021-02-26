Kildare TD Calls For Establisment Of Inquiry In To Alleged Sexual Abuse At The Curragh Camp.

A Kildare South TD has called for the establishment of an inquiry in to alleged historic sex abuse at the Curragh Camp.

Sinn Fein TD, Patricia Ryan, alleges that a whistleblower has contacted the Defence Minister, Simon Coveney, with details of allegations sexual abuse, "some involving children"

The whistleblower, according to Deputy Ryan, also made contact with Taoiseach, the Secretary General of the Department of Defence and several Government TD's.

She says the whistleblower made contact with her, after failing to receive a "satisfactory response".

Deputy Ryan posed a Parliamentary Question of the Minister for Defence, to see whether he could establish an inquiry in to "allegations of systemic sexual abuse and the covering up of sexual abuse in the Curragh Camp. "

She says the "Ministers reply left a lot to be desired. "

He stated that the question is non-specific to the work of his Department. He also said that in so far as it relates to his policy brief or functions, any person having any knowledge of possible criminal activity should report it to An Garda Síochána who are the proper authority to investigate such matters.

File image: Kildare South Sinn Fein TD, Patricia Ryan/Houses of the Oireacthas

Parliamentary Question:

For Written Answer on : 25/02/2021

Question Number(s): 146 Question Reference(s): 10608/21

Department: Defence

Asked by: Patricia Ryan T.D.

______________________________________________

QUESTION

To ask the Minister for Defence if he will establish an inquiry into allegations of systemic sexual abuse and the covering up of sexual abuse in the Curragh Camp; and if he will make a statement on the matter.

REPLY

This question is non specific to the work of my Department. In so far as it relates to my policy brief or my functions, any person having any knowledge of possible criminal activity should report it to an Garda Síochána who are the proper authority to investigate such matters.