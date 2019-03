Seven hospitals across the country are to receive funding to support the improvement of end-of-life and bereavement care.

Cavan, Limerick, Portlaoise, and Wexford, as well as Dublin's Beamount, Connolly and Mater Hospitals are to benefit from the Design and Dignity Grant Scheme.

The scheme will fund new facilities in the hospitals to support families who are facing the death of a loved one.

File image: RollingNews