Self Help Grant Scheme Opens To KCC Tenants.

Kildare County Council's self help grant scheme has opened to its 3,500 tenants
The programme is aimed at assisting tenants in conducting improvement works on their home.
Qualifying works:
Replacement of older gas/oil boiler with new high efficiency condensing boilers.
Replacement of defective windows and doors which have not been replaced by Kildare County Council in the previous 5 years.
Replacement of defective internal doors/press doors/hot press doors and skirting.
Replacement of defective kitchen units (Minimum standard: MDF – teak faced)
Repair or replacement of fascias and soffits.
Installation of new storage shed.
Replacement of boundary fence/wall.
Installation of new room space heating stoves.
The closing day is 5 O'clock on April 18th.