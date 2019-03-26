Quirke Murder Trial Hears He Denies Structuring His Ex-Girlfriends Finances To Enable Control Of Her.

The trial of Patrick Quirke has heard that he denied structuring his ex-girlfriend's finances in a way in which he would have control over her.

Mr Quirke from Breanshamore, Co Tipperary is accused of murdering local DJ Bobby Ryan sometime between June 3rd 2011 and April 30th 2013.

The jury has heard further evidence of interviews with the accused in January 2014 at a time when he was under arrest for the alleged harassment of Mary Lowry- whom he previously had an affair with before she began seeing the deceased.

Det Garda David Buckley asked the accused to outline how much he paid Mrs Lowry for the use of her farm land each year.

He then put it to Mr Quirke that there was no financial risk to him in how he structured the farm lease and financial investments for Mrs Lowry - which he managed .

Mr Quirke denied pressurizing her for a compensation payment after his cattle got sick, and contested that he was set to benefit from her will.

Garda Buckley said to Mr Quirke that he used her in every way - to which he replied "the game was a two way street".

Mr Quirke repeatedly denied that he stole Mary Lowry's passport- the day before she was due to go on holiday- in an effort to control her - and said that he was being sarcastic when he told her he sold it -- after she confronted him.

File image: RollingNews