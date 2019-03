The DUP's Brexit spokesperson says it won't be bullied into backing what it calls Theresa May's "toxic" withdrawal deal.

Sammy Wilson says they'd prefer a year extension, as they oppose the Irish backstop - preventing a hard border.

The party's 10 MPs prop up the British government.

But Mr Wilson says they won't back anything that treats Northern Ireland differently to the rest of the UK.

Stock image: Pixabay