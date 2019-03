Asylum seekers at a direct provision centre in County Cork say they're depressed and feel discriminated against.

It's after the guards were called to a peaceful protest at the Clonakilty Lodge earlier today.

Residents were holding the demonstration as they say their concerns are not being listened to.

Shaun Vanderberg is a resident at the centre for more than two years and he says they've since had a meeting with management and it didn't go well: