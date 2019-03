70 homes, a pool and a gym are to be demolished to make way for the Metro Link Project to connect Dublin Airport to the city centre.

Under new plans the line, due to open in 2027, will now only extend south as far as Charlemont Street, meaning LUAS Green line services won't be disrupted.

An apartment complex and leisure centre on Townsend Street will be knocked down to make way for the project.

Anne Graham, CEO of the National Transport Authority, says it will try to help those affected: