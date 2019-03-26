More Lane Movements On M7 Scheduled For Thursday.

More lane movements are scheduled for the M7 work zone on Thursday morning.

Contractors says, subject to completion of all necessary activities the next section of M7 westbound, mainline traffic will commence movement onto the new carriageway surface adjacent to the new central median from 06.00am on March 28th

The 1st stage will involve splitting the traffic lanes on the westbound M7 carriageway on approach to Junction 10 (Naas South) for approx. 2.5km through the interchange to after Junction 10 on slip.

Motorists are advised that although both westbound lanes are for the M7/M8/M9 , however those wishing to exit at Junction 10 (Naas South) should take the left hand lane only.

This arrangement will facilitate the completion of the new middle lane in this section