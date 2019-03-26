K Drive

Govt. Approves Text Of Referendum On Divorce.

03/26/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
divorce_scissors_cutting_up_marriage_contract.jpeg

The government has approved the text of a referendum on divorce.

It will ask people to reduce the waiting time for a divorce from four to two years.

The reference to time limits will be removed from the constitution allowing the government to control it.

People will take to the polls in May to decide.
 

