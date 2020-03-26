K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Men's Sheds Launch #CallThemForACuppa Campaign

: 03/26/2020 - 13:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
mens_sheds_association.png

Every Men's Shed in Ireland, including 17 in Co. Kildare is taking part in the "call them for a cuppa" campaign.

Its to encourage members to reach out and connect with family, friends and vulnerable members of the community.

CEO of Men's Sheds, Barry Sheridan, joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today:

menssheds.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!