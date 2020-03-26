K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare South Dublin Local Link Door To Door Services Suspended.

: 03/26/2020 - 14:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
local_link_kildare_south_dublin_logo.png

Local Link Kildare South Dublin evening services on door-to-door routes have been suspended, with immediate effect.

The service, in a statement to Kfm News, says "These resources will instead be redeployed, where practical, to the delivery of community support services for passengers who need medical and food supplies within rural areas, in particular the elderly, the vulnerable, and the sick."

All other Local Link services shall continue, with regular updates to be provided over the coming days.

Local Link is working with local authorities, agencies, community and volunteer groups, the GAA, and An Garda Síochána to ensure that vulnerable members of the community can avail of a trusted and coordinated support services over the coming weeks and months.

Local Link is offering a collect and deliver service, where possible, from pharmacies and local shops for passengers, delivering critical medical supplies to the elderly, the vulnerable and sick within rural areas. Those in need of such support should contact their Local Link provider directly.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!