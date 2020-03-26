Kildare South Dublin Local Link Door To Door Services Suspended.

Local Link Kildare South Dublin evening services on door-to-door routes have been suspended, with immediate effect.

The service, in a statement to Kfm News, says "These resources will instead be redeployed, where practical, to the delivery of community support services for passengers who need medical and food supplies within rural areas, in particular the elderly, the vulnerable, and the sick."

All other Local Link services shall continue, with regular updates to be provided over the coming days.

Local Link is working with local authorities, agencies, community and volunteer groups, the GAA, and An Garda Síochána to ensure that vulnerable members of the community can avail of a trusted and coordinated support services over the coming weeks and months.

Local Link is offering a collect and deliver service, where possible, from pharmacies and local shops for passengers, delivering critical medical supplies to the elderly, the vulnerable and sick within rural areas. Those in need of such support should contact their Local Link provider directly.