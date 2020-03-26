655 People Have Died Of Covid 19 In Spain In The Last 24 Hours.

655 people have died in Spain in the last 24 hours after testing positive for Covid-19.
It's down a little on yesterday's figure of more than 700.
It means the total number of deaths in the country is now more than 4-thousand.
