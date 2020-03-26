K Drive

Listen: People Found Guilty Of Coughing Or Spitting On Others During Covid 19 Crisis Should Be Charged.

Fianna Fail says people found guilty of deliberately coughing or spitting on anyone during the Covid 19 crisis should be charged.

The party is calling for new legislation to be introduced to tackle the issue.

16 thousand spit hoods are being issued to Gardai to protect them - while investigations are underway into a number of incidents of deliberate coughing and spitting.

Kildare North Fianna Fail TD James Lawless says an amendment could be made to current legislation:

