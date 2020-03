A number of companies are backing initiatives to support older people and vulnerable groups during the coronavirus crisis.

Vodafone Ireland's donated 1,000 smartphones to the charity ALONE and a cash donation to Women's Aid.

Meanwhile, Tesco Ireland made donations of 50,000 euro each to ALONE, Age Action and Family Carers Ireland.

Separately, the company says a €120,000 donation will be made available to over 450 community-based local causes.

Stock image: Pexels