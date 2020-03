Researchers say three newborns with coronavirus may have got the disease from their mothers during pregnancy or childbirth.

A study looked at 33 children born to mums with Covid-19 in China.

Experts think it's possible the babies were infected shortly after birth.

None of the infants died.

Andrew Whitelaw is Professor of Neonatal Medicine at the University of Bristol, and says we're learning more about it all the time.

Stock image: Shutterstock.