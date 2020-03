It will cost at least 300 million euro a week for the government to deal with the Coronavirus crisis.

The Dáil is debating emergency legislation to support the hundreds of thousands of people who are expected to lose their jobs.

The ESRI has warned unemployment could reach 18 per cent - higher than the economic recession of the last decade.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says the government will spend a massive amount of money to supplement incomes:

File image: Paschal Donohoe/RollingNews