There's been a 400 percent increase in demand for supports from an Irish mental health charity since the pandemic began.

Jigsaw is now providing online services for young people, after temporarily suspending all face-to-face service meetings.

More than 500 teachers across the country have also signed up to the charity's eLearning Programme in the past 10 days.

A free phone service for young people to speak to a Jigsaw clinician is being launched next week.