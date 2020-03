Gardai in Newbridge are searching for three or four young men who attacked a house in the town.

They, first, hurled a brick through the window of the home in St. Dominic's Park.

Then, they attempted to throw a lighted firework through the shattered window.,

It detonated outside the home.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Newbridge on 045-431-212