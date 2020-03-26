K Drive

Listen: Cllr. Says Gardai & An Post Staff In Rural Kildare Playing A Vital Role In Checking-In On Vulnerable People.

: 03/26/2020 - 16:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Gardai and An Post staff are playing a huge role in rural Kildare in checking-in on vulnerable people.

Fine Gael Cllr., Brendan Wyse, represents the communities of Ballyteague, Kilmeague and Robertstown.

He's been speaking to Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

File image: Grand Canal at Robertstown/RollingNews

