Kildare Gardai Deliver Ventilator From Wexford To Naas General Hospital.

A new ventilator has been delivered to Naas General Hospital, from a veterinary service in Wexford.
Kildare Gardai say, "Acting on leads from the famous Naas Ball page, Garda Jon Brien and Garda Gary Cogan collected a ventilator from Kevin Corley of Veterinary Advances."
The ventilator was then delivered to Dr George Little of Naas Hospital adding to the lifesaving capacity of the Department.
Gardai also dropped gloves and disposable car seat covers to Naas Hospital to allow staff to have barrier protection on their journey home.
These were donated by Jack O Donoghue of Naas Nissan.
Gardai say "Thanks to everyone for the great community spirit."
Image courtesy of Kildare Gardai