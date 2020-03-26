Kildare Gardai Deliver Ventilator From Wexford To Naas General Hospital.

A new ventilator has been delivered to Naas General Hospital, from a veterinary service in Wexford.

Kildare Gardai say, "Acting on leads from the famous Naas Ball page, Garda Jon Brien and Garda Gary Cogan collected a ventilator from Kevin Corley of Veterinary Advances."

The ventilator was then delivered to Dr George Little of Naas Hospital adding to the lifesaving capacity of the Department.