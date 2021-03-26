The Breakfast Show

Road Closed Between Kilcullen Road Roundabout & Piper's Hill In Naas.

: 26/03/2021 - 08:21
Author: Ciara Noble
The road between the Kilcullen Road roundabout and Piper's Hill in Naas, is closed, due to a burst watermain.

Kildare County Council is dealing with the issue, with units from Naas Fire Station present.

Diversions are in place on the Rathasker Rd (R448) for Punchestown and Rathasker.

More to follow.

