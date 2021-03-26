The Breakfast Show

6am - 9am
with
Darragh O'Dea

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Headstone Erections Resume In Co. Kildare.

: 26/03/2021 - 08:25
Author: Ciara Noble
kildare_county_council_logo.jpg

The erection of headstones at cemeteries across Co. Kildare has resumed, as it is now deemed essential.

Headstones were not permitted to be installed, following the imposition of Level 5 restrictions in December.

Talks have taken place between the Department of An Taoiseach, and the County and City Management Association, on the matter.

It has been decided that this work can resume, with immediate effect.

Mayor of Kildare, Fine Gael Cllr., Mark Stafford, says “I am pleased that clarity has been brought to bear on what has been a very difficult situation for grieving families” .

He adds "the Council has confirmed to me that it has notified all cemetery caretakers, monumental sculptors and stonemasons. It is a pity that there was confusion surrounding such a sensitive matter which I think centred around the definition of “works” as opposed to “the provision of services”. I wish to acknowledge the work of local campaigners such as Sinead Aylesbury who hi-lighted this issue”.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!