Headstone Erections Resume In Co. Kildare.

The erection of headstones at cemeteries across Co. Kildare has resumed, as it is now deemed essential.

Headstones were not permitted to be installed, following the imposition of Level 5 restrictions in December.

Talks have taken place between the Department of An Taoiseach, and the County and City Management Association, on the matter.

It has been decided that this work can resume, with immediate effect.

Mayor of Kildare, Fine Gael Cllr., Mark Stafford, says “I am pleased that clarity has been brought to bear on what has been a very difficult situation for grieving families” .

He adds "the Council has confirmed to me that it has notified all cemetery caretakers, monumental sculptors and stonemasons. It is a pity that there was confusion surrounding such a sensitive matter which I think centred around the definition of “works” as opposed to “the provision of services”. I wish to acknowledge the work of local campaigners such as Sinead Aylesbury who hi-lighted this issue”.