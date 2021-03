Gardaí in Leixilip are appealing for information, following the death of a pedestrian in a collision in Carbury.

The man, in his 60s, was walking outside a business premises in the village when he was struck by a lorry, at approximately 7.15am, on Thursday morning.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Leixlip Garda Station on 01-666-7800.

Image: An Garda Síochána