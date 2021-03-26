Celbridge Is Only LEA In Co. Kildare With Covid-19 Incidence Rate Below National Figure.

Only one Local Authority Area in Co. Kildare has a 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate below the state R rate.

The rate for the two weeks to Monday is 158.3 cases per 100,000 people.

The highest rate in Co. Kildare is in the Leixlip LEA - the rate there is 327.9 cases, and 52 new diagnoses in that period.

The Naas LEA rate is 296.5, and 116 new cases.

84 new cases were detected in the Maynooth Local Electoral Area during that period.

The rate there is 282.5 cases per 100,000 people.

The Clane LEA rate is 274.3, and 78 new cases.

81 people in the Newbridge Local Electoral Area were diagnosed with Covid-19, in that period.

The rate there is 228.3 cases, per 100,000 people.

The Athy LEA rate is 211, and 56 new cases.

51 people in the Kildare Local Electoral Area were diagnosed with the virus in those 14 days

The R rate there is 198.4 cases, per 100,000 people.

The lowest incidence rate in Co. Kildare is in the Celbridge LEA, which is 152.6.

33 people there were diagnosed with Covid-19, in those two weeks.

