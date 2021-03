The supply of Covid-19 vaccines in Europe is set to increase, with a number of new manufacturing sites confirmed.

New locations for AstraZeneca and Pfizer have been approved in the Netherlands and Germany, respectively.

Another manufacturing site, and scaled-up processes for Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine, have also been announced.

The European Medicines Agency says Moderna's addition, in Switzerland, will scale-up production capacity and increase its EU vaccine supply.

Image: Pexels