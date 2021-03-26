Fatal Train Crash In Egypt Leaves At Least 32 People Dead.

At least 32 people have been killed in a train crash in Egypt.

Two trains collided in the southern province of Sohag, which left more than 60 people injured.

Egypt's rail authority say the collision happened after the emergency brakes on one of the services were triggered by “unknown individuals”.

The two trains were headed in the same direction.

The breaking caused the second train to crash into the other.

Images from the scene show several carriages have flipped over, with passengers trapped inside and surrounded by rubble.

Image: Google Earth