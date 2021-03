78 people in Kildare have died with Covid 19 so far this year.

That's according to the Central Statistics Office, up to March 19th.

The greatest number of deaths in Kildare occurred, 18 in all, occured during the week of January 29th.

The peak week for diagnosis of new cases in Kildare was the first week of this year.

1,270 people in the county were confirmed has having contracted the virus then.

167 people in Kildare were diagnosed with Covid 19 in the week of March 19th.

Stock image: Pexels