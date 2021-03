Almost 400 motorists have been caught speeding on National Slow Down Day so far today.

One person was caught travelling at 139 kilometres an hour on the N7 in Co Kildare.

The speed enforcement operation began at 7am this morning and will run until 7am tomorrow.

Chief superintendent at the Garda National Traffic Bureau, Ray McMahon, says breaking the speed limit can have severe consequences:

File image: RollingNews