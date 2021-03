154 people in Kildare were homeless in February - no change on January's figure.

The Dept. of Housing says 151 people were homeless in Meath in Feburary and 30 in Wicklow.

The three counties comprise the Mid East Region, where 54 families, and 150 children, were in emergency accommodation.

In all, 5,974 adults and 2,264 children were homeless last month.

Image: Dept. of Housing