Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Dept. Of Defence Does Not Record No. Of People Discharged For Misconduct Of A Sexual Nature.

: 26/03/2021 - 15:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
defence_forces_ireland_badge_2017.jpg

The Dept. of Defence has no record of the number of people who may have been discharged from the Defence Forces for misconduct of a sexual nature over a twenty year period.

The Minister for Defence, Simon Coveney, made the statement in response to a Parliamentary Question by Kildare South Sinn Fein TD, Patricia Ryan.

She sought discharges between 2000 and 2020.

The Minister says the data is not available, as it is not recorded.

"I am informed by the Military Authorities that discharge as a result of misconduct of a sexual nature is not specifically classified or recorded electronically on the Personnel Management System. "

Deputy Ryan has described the absence of any such data as "shocking".

98._pat_ryan_dail_question_pe.jpg

98._pat_ryan_dail_question_pe.jpg, by Ciara Plunkett

 

Feature image: Defence Forces logo

Body image, courtesy Patricia Ryan.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!