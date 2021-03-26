Dept. Of Defence Does Not Record No. Of People Discharged For Misconduct Of A Sexual Nature.

The Dept. of Defence has no record of the number of people who may have been discharged from the Defence Forces for misconduct of a sexual nature over a twenty year period.

The Minister for Defence, Simon Coveney, made the statement in response to a Parliamentary Question by Kildare South Sinn Fein TD, Patricia Ryan.

She sought discharges between 2000 and 2020.

The Minister says the data is not available, as it is not recorded.

"I am informed by the Military Authorities that discharge as a result of misconduct of a sexual nature is not specifically classified or recorded electronically on the Personnel Management System. "

Deputy Ryan has described the absence of any such data as "shocking".

Feature image: Defence Forces logo

Body image, courtesy Patricia Ryan.