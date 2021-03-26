It Could Be After Midnight Before Water Supply Is Restored To Much Of Naas.

It could be after midnight before water supply is restored, in full, to much of Naas.
A primary main between Piper's Hill and the Kilcullen Road roundabout, at Esmondale, ruptured before 7am morning.
Irish Water began repairs this morning.
They had an initial completion time of 5pm; that was revised to 7 O'clock and has been further revised to 10pm.
Kildare County Council says the work is complex, and the completion time could be changed, agin.
It could take up to 3 hours after works are finished for the system to refill and for normal supply to resume.
Diversions are in place on the Rathasker Road, for Punchestown and Rathasker
Stock image; Pixabay