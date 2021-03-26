Listen Live Logo

It Could Be After Midnight Before Water Supply Is Restored To Much Of Naas.

: 26/03/2021 - 16:22
Author: Ciara Plunkett
water_splash_pixabay.jpg

It could be after midnight before water supply is restored, in full, to much of Naas.

A primary main between Piper's Hill and the Kilcullen Road roundabout, at Esmondale, ruptured before 7am morning.

Irish Water began repairs this morning.

They had an initial completion time of 5pm; that was revised to 7 O'clock and has been further revised to 10pm.

Kildare County Council says the work is complex, and the completion time could be changed, agin.

It could take up to 3 hours after works are finished for the system to refill and for normal supply to resume.

Diversions are in place on the Rathasker Road, for Punchestown and Rathasker

 

Stock image; Pixabay

