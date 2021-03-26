Listen Live Logo

Listen: Health Minister Says No Private School Should Have Received Vaccines From A Private Hospital.

: 26/03/2021 - 16:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
stephen_donnelly_at_podium_26_01_21_rollingnews.jpg

The Health Minister says no private school should have received vaccines from a private hospital.

Stephen Donnelly was responding the Beacon Hospital's decision to give left over vaccines to 20 teachers and staff from St Gerards, a private school in Co. Wicklow on Tuesday.

Creche workers at the Beacon were also administered left over vaccines.

The facility's apologised for distributing vaccines outside the HSE's sequencing guidelines.

The HSE's Dr Colm Henry says the priority list must be adhered to.

File image: Stephen Donnelly/RollingNews

