€21,000 In Cash Seized At Dublin Port.

: 26/03/2021 - 16:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dublin_port_05_05_18_rollingnews.jpg

€21,000  in cash was seized at Dublin Port yesterday.

Revenue officers discovered the money concealed in an engine destined for Spain.

The cash is suspected to be the proceeds of or intended for use in criminal activity and officers say investigations are ongoing.

 

File image: Dublin Port/RollingNews

