Listen: Lawyers For Family Applying To The High Court For Their Daughter To Be Allowed To Die Tell Judge She Wouldn't Want To Live As She Is Now.

Lawyers for a family applying to the High Court for their daughter to be allowed to die have told the judge that she wouldn’t have wanted to live the way she is now.

The young woman, who has been in a vegetative state since she suffered a massive brain injury in 2011, is only being kept alive now through the use of a feeding tube.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney has this report, which some listeners may find upsetting:

Over the past few days, the President of the High Court, Ms Justice Mary Irvine, has been hearing very distressing evidence about what happened to the woman.

Her sister described her as an outgoing, lively and social person before she suffered a catastrophic brain injury almost ten years ago.

She has been in a vegetative state since, and while her family held out hope for a miracle, medical experts say she has no prospects of recovery.

She’s only being kept alive now by artificial nutrition and hydration, and the family is looking for a court order, which would allow that treatment to be stopped.

Earlier this week, her mother said she just wanted her daughter to have a natural and dignified death. She said it’s what she would have wanted too.

They’ve been told there’s nothing more that can be done for her and they’ve also been assured that she won’t feel any pain or discomfort.

Ms Justice Irvine will make a decision once the final legal submissions are made.

