Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Instagram Working With Gardai To Tackle Sale Of Drugs Via The Platform.

: 26/03/2021 - 16:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
instagram_logo.jpg

Instagram says it's working with Gardai to tackle the sale of drugs via its platform.

An investigation has found dozens of accounts on Instagram and Snapchat selling the likes of cocaine and cannabis.

The companies insist they're cracking down on the problem - and that buying and selling illegal substances goes against its policies.

Janet Robinson from the Blanchardstown local drugs taskforce says social media is now the 3rd most common way for young people in the area to buy drugs:

newstalk1424201.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Instagram logo

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!