Listen: Instagram Working With Gardai To Tackle Sale Of Drugs Via The Platform.

Instagram says it's working with Gardai to tackle the sale of drugs via its platform.

An investigation has found dozens of accounts on Instagram and Snapchat selling the likes of cocaine and cannabis.

The companies insist they're cracking down on the problem - and that buying and selling illegal substances goes against its policies.

Janet Robinson from the Blanchardstown local drugs taskforce says social media is now the 3rd most common way for young people in the area to buy drugs:

File image: Instagram logo