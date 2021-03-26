Listen Live Logo

New End Of Life Coordinator Begins Work At Naas General Hospital.

: 26/03/2021 - 17:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
naas_general_hospital_sign_rollingnews.jpg

A new End of Life Co-Ordinator has been appointed to Naas General, the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise

Zara Dagg is responsible for leading on, supporting and coordinating all activities associated with end of life care across all three facilities.

She has a background in Nursing in Tallaght University Hospital and Nurse Management in Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services and St. Brigid’s Hospice, Kildare.

Louisea Burke, Director of Nursing, Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore commented: “We are delighted to welcome Zara to the team here in the midlands and we look forward to working with her to enhance existing supports and services available for patients and families and for the staff working in the region.”
 
Head of Healthcare Programmes at Irish Hospice Foundation is Siobán O'Brien Green, "This is a hugely positive development for our long-established Hospice Friendly Hospitals (HFH) programme in partnership with the HSE which now counts over 45 hospitals nationwide working towards improving the end-of-life care they deliver through HFH. We are delighted to welcome the expansion of HFH through this post and are really looking forward to working with Zara as part of our HFH National End-of-Life Care Co-ordindator Network."

 

File image: Naas General Hospital/RollingNews

 

