Listen: The Government Is Considering A Mandatory Vaccination Programme.

The government is considering making vaccines for children mandatory.

Health Minister Simon Harris has written to the Attorney General this week seeking legal advice, due to a rise in the anti-vax movement.

Shane Beatty reports:

