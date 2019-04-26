K Drive

Number Of Speeding Fines Along M7 Roadworks Reaches 14,000.

: 04/26/2019 - 14:29
Author: Róisin Power
m7_work_zone_rollingnews_image_2.jpg

The number of speeding fines issues along the M7 roadworks has reached 14,000.

That's according to the notification signs along the works, reminding motorists to slow down.

There is a 60km/h speed limit in place along the road works, which are expected to continue until July.

Image: Rolling News.

