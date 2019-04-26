Local Authorities Spent €125 million Buying From Private Developers.

Several local authorities in Ireland spent more than €125 million in 2018 buying new homes from private developers.

That is according to report by RTÉ.

Kildare received nearly €18 million for social housing last year and it purchased 164 houses from private developers. These figures come from the Housing Minister, Eoghan Murphy.

Overall, 1,202 Social Homes Delivered In Kildare In 2018.

According to RTÉ, Councils in Dublin, Cork, Kildare and Waterford bought 466 turnkey homes last year paying an average of €275,000 per unit.

It says that the estimated cost of local authority direct builds in 2018 was approximately €201,000.