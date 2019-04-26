Kildare Issued A Yellow Wind Warning Ahead Of Storm Hannah.

A Met Eireann status yellow wind warning has been issue for Kildare from 11pm tonight.

Highwinds are forecast until 9am tomorrow morning.

Kildare County Council's Severe Weather Assessment Team has met to consider any impacts of the bad weather.

Response teams including Roads, Water, Fire, Civil Defence were put on standby.

The council are urging motorists to be cautious on all roads when driving and are asking the public to check on vulnerable neighbours to ensure their safety.

KCC will keep its website, Facebook and Twitter up to date and have provided numbers if people wish to contact them.

Kildare County Council Contact information

During office hours - 045 980200

Out of hours - 1890 500 333

Homeless out of hours - 1800 804 307